KP govt committed zero-tolerance policy

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In a major move to curb corruption, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to restructure the Anti-Corruption Establishment and introduce a new law to enhance its effectiveness. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here the other day. The meeting was attended by Adviser on Anti-Corruption Brigadier (Retd.) Musaddiq Abbasi, key cabinet members, the chief secretary, and other senior officials.

Under the proposed law, the Anti-Corruption Establishment will be replaced with an independent and more powerful Anti-Corruption Authority. The chief minister directed officials to finalize the draft of the Anti-Corruption Force Act and present it for approval at the earliest.

Briefing the meeting about the proposed structure and new legislation, concerned authorities informed that the proposed law aims to effectively tackle white-collar crimes. A dedicated anti-corruption force will be established under this law, with professionals recruited on merit through the Public Service Commission. The new organizational structure will include six regional and two sub-regional offices, staffed by specialists in relevant fields who will build strong legal cases against corruption.

It was further told that the restructuring is expected to significantly improve conviction rates, increasing them from the current 1-2% to 80%. The new system will also enhance recovery mechanisms, raising direct recoveries from PKR 100 million to PKR 500 million annually and indirect recoveries from PKR 2 billion to PKR 5 billion per year.

Additionally, the handling of registered complaints and ongoing investigations will be expedited. It was told that the draft law has been developed in line with national and international anti-corruption strategies, focusing on awareness, prevention, and enforcement. Measures will also be introduced to penalize false complaints and ensure witness protection. Furthermore, the new force will have a robust internal accountability system. Speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized that strengthening the anti-corruption system aligns with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto adding that the objective of this initiative is not only to eliminate corruption but also to prevent undue harassment of individuals. The government, he added, remains committed to a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, following the vision of PTI’s founding chairman.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has reaffirmed that maintaining peace in the province remains a top priority for his government. Speaking at the 11th Talent Award Ceremony organized by the Mehsud Welfare Association at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar the other day, he acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of the merged areas, stating that the people of these regions have endured immense hardships and that the government must fulfill its promises to them.