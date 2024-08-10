KP govt decides to launch ‘Taleem Card’

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided the launch of the ‘Taleem Card’ project, with the pilot phase set to commence in Upper Chitral. This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Finance Muzzammil Aslam, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education Masood Ahmad, and other officials.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur described the ‘Taleem Card’ as a flagship project of his government aimed at enabling students from backward areas to access quality education from reputable institutions. He emphasized the importance of swiftly mobilizing resources and preparing the necessary arrangements to ensure the project’s quick start. The education and finance departments were specifically directed to expedite these efforts in the shortest possible time.

The decision to pilot the project in Upper Chitral was made following a briefing by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, who provided insights from his recent visit to the area. The visit was conducted at the Chief Minister’s directive to assess the situation in Upper Chitral following the glacier outburst event. In response to the briefing, the Chief Minister inquired about the short- and long-term planning needs for supporting the displaced population. He further directed the relevant authorities to explore all possible options for providing housing solutions to those affected by the disaster. A sustainable plan for long-term rehabilitation was also mandated.

The meeting also addressed other initiatives aimed at improving education in remote and underdeveloped areas. In line with a promise made to the top-scoring female student in the recent board examinations, the Chief Minister instructed the education department to expedite the establishment of a school in Shangla, the student’s home district.

During a prize distribution ceremony, it was revealed that the student, supported by her father, had to travel long distances to receive a private education due to the lack of a local school, ultimately securing the top position in her exams.