KP govt decides to open over 170 govt rest houses

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided opening more than one hundred and seventy government rest houses, including Governor House, Chief Minister House, Speaker house and Karnak house in Nathiagali for general public.

Addressing a news conference in Peshawar, Provincial Minister for Tourism and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan said the move is fulfillment of Prime minister Imran Khan’s promise to allow public access to state buildings.

He said it will help in revenue generation through maximum use of government assets and facilitate the public.

The minister said the provincial cabinet has passed Tourism Act which will be soon tabled in the assembly for approval.