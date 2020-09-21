KP govt didn’t released 11bn funds to merged districts under AIP

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing committee on SAFRON was told on Monday that under the Annual Development Program (ADP) the government only released 36 billion rupees out of 83 billion which was promised by the government.

The officials told the parliamentary committee that the Khyber PakhtunKhwa government allocated 11 billion rupees under the Accelerated Implementation Plan (EIP) program for various projects in the merged districts but didn’t release the amount for the merged districts.

The official added that for the newly merged districts the government approved an Annual Development Program (ADP) of 83 billion rupees but released only 36 billion.

The 36 billion rupees which were released for different schemes in the fiscal year, 23 billion share included the federal government while 13 billion share was of the provincial government.

The committee shows grave concerns over the neglecting approach of the Provincial government and mentioned that the government keeping view on our mineral and other assets but in the developmental budget they ignore us.

The committee decided to summon high-ups of the KP government and a single agenda will be discussed regarding funds allocation under ADP and AIP schemes for merged districts.

The committee raised the issue of public importance which was moved by Senator Usman Kakar regarding delay in compensation to the IDPs of South Waziristan.

The committee was briefed by the official of Provincial Disaster Management Authority that due to the Covid-19 outbreak the survey in South Waziristan delayed but we have completed the survey in Mohmand and Bajaur districts.

The committee was told that only 1,114 IDPs registered in Khyber District which was opposed both by Senator Hilal–u-Rehman and Momin Afridi and told that Mohmand and Kohat IDPs are still not returned to their native towns till yet how you can close surveys? Senator Hilal mentioned that in Mohmand district two Tehsils IDPs are still not returned to their areas.

Senator Usman Kakar rejected the official figures and added that around 1.5 million people migrated from their home towns and 94,000 houses had been destroyed during military operations. Kakar mentioned that the surveys of Tirah valley and Miran Shah should be immediately started. The officials respond that district administrations will soon start a survey in the areas.

The committee directed District Commissioners of all merged districts to present before the committee in an upcoming meeting.

The committee also discussed the pending Tube wells in Mohmand district despite its approval from various government authorities.

The committee was told by Mohmand administration that in various places tube wells are under process but around 16 tube wells are not started due to local disputes.

The committee asks the official if a project approved in 2017 by the political agent how you can delay the project.

The official responded that not only local dispute emerged against the pending tube wells but we are facing political pressure as well.

The committee shows reservation on tactical behavior of the Mohmand administration and decided to summon the Public Health Department in the case.