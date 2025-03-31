KP govt directed to provide Afghan student data as deportation deadline nears

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Federal Interior Ministry has instructed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to provide complete records of Afghan students enrolled in educational institutions across the province, as part of an updated national database of foreign nationals.

In an official communication sent to the KP home secretary, the ministry’s security cell has set March 27 as the deadline for submitting these details. This directive comes as Pakistan moves into the final phase of its nationwide repatriation drive, targeting undocumented foreign residents, including holders of Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC).

The government has reiterated its March 31 deadline for all undocumented Afghan refugees to leave Pakistan voluntarily. Officials report that over 876,000 Afghans have already returned to their home country, with thousands more expected to leave in the coming days.

Authorities have assured that the deportation process will be carried out humanely, with arrangements for food and medical assistance at border points. However, officials have warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the government’s orders.

Meanwhile, the KP government has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the federal directive while ensuring that refugees are not subjected to forced deportation. Instead, provincial authorities plan to facilitate voluntary repatriation by providing essential support and logistical assistance.

In addition to undocumented Afghan nationals, the government has also set a March 31, 2025, deadline for Afghan refugees holding proof-of-registration (PoR) cards to exit Pakistan. The Interior Ministry maintains that the crackdown is essential for regulating Pakistan’s foreign population and addressing security concerns.