KP govt does not intend to abolish any edu board: CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has clarified that the incumbent provincial government does not intend to abolish any educational board in the province but is simply working on introducing IT based reforms to ensure a uniform marking and examination system thereby abolishing discriminations and ensuring justice among students.

While chairing a meeting regarding the educational boards in the province, Chief Minister stated that reforms in every sector are pivotal in order to meet with the contemporary challenges. Out dated procedures and laws are not only hindering development but is also jeopardizing the future of our children. He reiterated that the present provincial government has taken a number of pragmatic steps to introduce reforms in every sector in order to make them compatible with modern needs. In order to ensure provision of uniform education, introduction of identical examination and marking system is direly needed. The present government is focused on enabling our students to not only compete nationally but also prepare them for international platforms.

Touching upon the initiatives undertaken by his government, the Chief Minister stated that it is the priority of the provincial government to ensure equal access of common man to quality education for which the government has introduced multi-dimensional reforms alongside development projects, with the aim to raise the standard of government schools in the province. He maintained that owing to the tireless efforts of the incumbent provincial government, public confidence has been reinstated in the public sector educational institutes. The meeting was attended by Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education and other officials.

While briefing the Chief Minister on the negotiations held with the representative body of board employees, Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai clarified that all apprehensions regarding dissolution of educational boards and the future of its employees have been addressed amicably.

