KP govt finalizes strategy for provision of relief

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized “Ramzan Strategy” to facilitate the public during the month of Ramzan. Under the strategy a number of administrative measures and interventions would be carried out at provincial, divisional and district level to provide maximum relief to people.

Under the proposed Ramzan Plan, 83 Sasta Bazars and 52 Kissan Markets would be established to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities on comparatively discounted rates whereas a committee consisting of Secretary Home, Secretary Foods and Inspector General of Police would also be constituted for inter-provincial coordination to maintain uninterrupted supply of commodities during Ramzan.

Moreover, a special task has been assigned to special branch of police to keep vigilant eye on hoarding in the province. A control room would also be established at home department to ensure smooth implementation of Ramzan plan.

Similarly, a specially designed Mobile Application (Ramzan Marastyal) will also be launched for tech-driven approach for price control, redressal of public complaints and feeding information to the general public.

A meeting to this effect held here on Friday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair was given a detailed briefing on the proposed “Ramzan Strategy”.

Special Assistant to CM for Information Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of all the districts attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister while agreeing to the proposed Ramzan Strategy has directed all district administrations to take prompt initiatives for the implementation of plan and made it clear that he would himself monitor all the matters to ensure provision of maximum facilities to people during the holy month Ramzan.

He said that the provincial government despite difficult financial situation would take all possible steps to facilitate the public adding that strict action would be taken against the hoarding in the province. He directed all Deputy Commissioners to make all the shelter homes fully functional in their respective districts.

He lauded the role of bureaucracy and District Administration regarding good governance strategy and against COVID-19 as well, however, he said that whole process needed to be further improved and directed that implementation of SOPs particularly use of face mask be ensured in order to efficiently deal with the third wave of pandemic.

Earlier, briefing about the Ramzan Plan, the meeting was told that a total of 83 Sasta Bazars would be established across the province including 17 sasta bazaars in Hazara region, 18 in Malakand, 15 in Peshawar/Mardan region, 14 in southern region and 19 in merged areas adding that wheat atta, vegetables, ghee, oil, milk, sugar, chicken, pulses, rice, fruits, dates and other essential items would be available in Sasta Bazars. The forum was informed that meetings would be arranged with Chambers of Commerce, dealers and whole sellers at provincial and district level to ensure availability of essential commodities on discounted rates.

Provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants have been assigned specific districts to monitor the Ramzan bazaars and Kissan markets. They will visit the Sasta Bazaar and Kissan markets in their respective districts and submit reports to Chief Minister on regular basis.

Similarly, Security and Traffic Management Plan would be developed by the concerned DPOs and a mechanism for coordination with federal government would be established to ensure un-interrupted supply of electricity during the Sehar and Iftar timings in Ramazan.

Similarly, meetings would also be arranged with the Ulema-e-Kiram at Provincial, District and Tehsil level for ensuring implementation of Corona SOPs during Namaz-e-Taraweeh.

The meeting was further informed that a dedicated rapid response team would be constituted for prompt redressal of public complaints to be received through Ramzan Marastyal Mobile Application whereas monitoring setups would be established at Home, Food and Agriculture departments.

The authorities told that Meals on Wheels Program would be launched in the province with the help of federal government adding that payments under Ehsas Program would be made to facilitate the needy people during Ramazan.

As another important step to provide maximum free medical treatment facilities to the people of the province, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood has decided to get the COVID hospitalisation covered in Sehat Card Plus Scheme enabling the people to have free treatment facility.

The Chief Minister has directed the high ups of health department to take all the necessary steps to include hospitalisation of Corona patients in Sehat Card Plus Scheme on priority basis and to complete the process as soon as possible. In a statement issued here to this effect Mahmood khan has said that in the prevailing situation of Corona pandemic it had become necessary to provide free of cost Corona hospitalisation facility to the people.

He further said that the provincial government had already decided to include liver and kidney transplant in Sehat Card Scheme and with the inclusion of Corona treatment in the scheme, it will become a more comprehensive package of social health protection. Mahmood Khan stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province of the country to provide free medical treatment facilities to its 100 percent population which he termed as a big achievement towards the goal of welfare state.