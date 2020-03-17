KP govt gives 15-day paid leave to employees over 50

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Spokesperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ajmal Wazir has announced paid leave for employees over 50 and pregnant women.

While addressing a presser in Peshawar today, the spokesperson said that KP government is providing 15-day paid leave to pregnant women and those above 50.

“We are also considering shutting down all offices for a certain period of time, but a decision is yet to be taken in this regard,” he said.

He further said that his government has set up additional quarantine centers for the above 250 pilgrims arriving into the province today.

“We have set up additional quarantine center for the pilgrims arriving in province today. Our first priority is to keep our province safe and we are taking all possible decisions in this regard. We will quarantine 280 people arriving from Taftan border in DI Khan,” he said.

He further said that groceries and other amenities have been made available at the quarantine facility.

“Everyone has to work together to contain the spread of Coronavirus. We have summoned all forces on duty owing to the situation. I request you all not to spread panic related to Coronavirus,” he said.

He further said that training at police academy has also been postponed.

Ajmal Wazir said that so far 15 people have tested positive of Coronavirus in KP.

“Lab tests of 17 suspected patients are yet to come,” he said.

The number of Coronavirus cases has risen to 195 in the country. Alone in Sindh, the government has confirmed 155 cases with 119 patients who are zaireen and have been kept in Sukkur. In addition to this, 36 tested positive in the province — 34 under treatment and two cured.

The number of confirmed cases in other provinces is 15 in KP, 10 in Balochistan, 4 in Islamabad, 3 in Gilgit Baltistan and 8 in Punjab.