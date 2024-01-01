KP govt helicopter ‘attacked’ in Parachinar

F.P. Report

PARACHINAR: A helicopter carrying a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government delegation was fired upon while en route from Kohat to Parachinar on Saturday.

Despite the attack, all members of the delegation and the helicopter remained unharmed, successfully landing in Parachinar.

The delegation, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Aftab Alam Advocate, was on a mission to address the tense situation in Kurram district and reactivate the peace jirga aimed at restoring law and order. Other members on board included Chief Secretary Aslam Chaudhry, the Kohat DIG, the Kohat Division commissioner, and other senior officials.

The delegation had left for Parachinar on the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to review the region’s law and order situation and seek community-based resolutions. Sources revealed that as the helicopter entered the Parachinar limits, unidentified assailants opened fire. However, the crew ensured a safe landing for the delegation, which remained safe.

Later, Chief Secretary Chaudhry said efforts were being made to resolve the issues in Kurram through a jirga, however, he added that firing was still ongoing in different areas.

“No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands anymore,” he stressed, regretting the situation that had developed so far.

He further stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was trying to resolve the issues as soon as possible and impose a ceasefire in all the areas. “Meetings are underway with tribal elders, and peace will be restored soon,” the CS vowed, adding that Pakistan Army troops are present in different areas.

Violence has escalated in Lower Kurram as heavy and automatic weapon fire continues between rival tribal groups. According to police sources, at least 15 people have been killed and 25 injured in the ongoing clashes since Friday night.

The violence erupted following an attack on passenger vehicles, which led to a series of retaliatory confrontations between the two sides, they added. In response to the deteriorating security situation, educational institutions across Kurram district have been closed for the day. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors as tensions remain high.