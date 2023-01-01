KP govt identifies mastermind behind MDCAT Bluetooth scam

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has claimed to have identified the mastermind behind the mega scam of MDCAT Bluetooth.

According to sources within joint investigation team (JIT), the ringleader running the network belongs to Kirk district.

Earlier, the caretaker KP government formed a seven-member joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the complaints of cheating through Bluetooth in the MDCAT test in Peshawar.

On the directives of the provincial government, the Home and Tribal Affairs Departments formed a joint team under the leadership of the IG special branch in this regard.

Special Secretary Higher Education, Special Secretary Health and Additional Secretary Home Department are included in the committee.

Representatives of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Khyber Medical University are also part of the JIT.

The JIT without naming the person said the mastermind has been an employee of the Public Service Commission and the Federal Public Service Commission. The ringleader was already fired for illegal activities. The suspect knew weaknesses in the testing system and was known to exploit tests. The accused has imported secret Bluetooth devices from China.

The officials further said that the accused lures MDCAT candidates from academies. The accused also used to send his agents into the hall to test out. The accused received Rs 1.5 million each to pass MDCAT test from the interested candidates.