KP govt imposes ‘Section 144’ in Kurram district

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a notification imposing Section 144 in Kurram district for a period of two months.

The decision comes amid concerns over attempts by terrorists to disrupt the peace agreement in the area.

According to the notification, authorities will launch a crackdown against those responsible for destabilising peace in Kurram. The directive also includes a ban on all types of public gatherings and the display of weapons on the main highway in the district.

Authorities have imposed a ban on public movement from Chapri to Teri Mengal, restricting individuals from coming out on the roads.

Residents of Bagan, Ali Zai, Sadda city, and Parachinar are also prohibited from leaving their homes and entering the streets. People living near the Pak-Afghan border are also forbidden from stepping out onto the streets.

Authorities have warned of strict action against anyone violating the imposed restrictions.

The notification came in after an acting Deputy Commissioner has been appointed in Kurram following the recent firing incident that left the current DC injured.

According to reports, grade 18 officer Ashfaq Khan has been assigned the role of acting DC, according to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The injured Deputy Commissioner, Javedullah Mehsud, was targeted by unidentified militants and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. His condition remains under medical observation.

The appointment of an acting DC aims to ensure smooth administrative operations in the region during this critical time. Investigations into the attack are ongoing.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared out in the restive region once more on Saturday, as Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries in a firing incident.

According to local administration, the deputy commissioner’s vehicle came under attack in in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram. The deputy commissioner was rushed to Lower Alizai Hospital for treatment where his condition is said to stable.

DC Javedullah Mehsud was among those who played a significant part in attempts to bring calm back to the area.

It is to be noted here that the first convoy carrying supplies for Kurram is being transported to the region. The convoy, which includes food and other essential goods, was being be protected by security personnel, including the police, to ensure safety.