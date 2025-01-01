KP govt launches financial assistance program

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a Financial Assistance Program worth Rs 370 million to support differently abled persons in the province. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, formally launched this important program in a ceremony held here at Chief Minister’s House on Wednesday .

The Chief Minister, on this occasion, distributed financial assistance cheques among special persons. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah, members of the provincial assembly, high ups of Social Welfare department, and special persons also attended the event.

Under the Financial Assistance Program, 37,000 special persons from across the province are being provided with Rs 10,000 each.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister directed that the term “disabled” would no longer be used in official documents, and instead, the term “persons with special abilities” would be adopted. He emphasized that these individuals possess unique and exceptional abilities and need opportunities to showcase their potential.

The Chief Minister further said that it is the responsibility of the state to support all vulnerable segments of society, including persons with different abilities. He highlighted that welfare initiatives for vulnerable sections of society are a key part of the vision of the founding chairman PTI. “During our tenure, no vulnerable group, including persons with special abilities, will remain without government support; the provincial government will take responsibility for the destitute and helpless people”, he said and added that his government is working under a comprehensive strategy to assist the vulnerable segments of society.

He also shared that data on persons with special abilities, widows, orphans, and other deserving individuals is being collected across the province. Similarly, in order to ensure sustainability, all welfare initiatives of the provincial government are being incorporated into the regular budget, said the Chief Minister.

He assured that there will be no shortage of financial resources for welfare initiatives and the support of vulnerable groups. He announced a program to provide electric wheelchairs to persons with special abilities, adding that in the first phase, electric wheelchairs will be distributed to special government employees and students in higher education institutions, followed by the provision of wheelchairs to special students in schools in the second phase.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur also mentioned that the incumbent provincial government has increased the amount provided under the dowry fund from 25,000 rupees to 200,000 rupees and has doubled the amount given under Zakat fund. The Chief Minister maintained “We are introducing a Ration Card to assist elderly and widowed women, and a program for the welfare of orphans and abandoned children is also being initiated. Additionally, we are planning to build a state-of-the-art old-age home for destitute senior citizens, where all necessary facilities will be provided. For the transgender community, we are establishing shelters where they can live with dignity,” he concluded.

KP CM inaugurates Police Facilitation Center: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday inaugurated newly established Police Facilitation Center in Sharqi Police station, during his visit to the police station. The Chief Minister on the occasion inspected various sections of the facilitation center and was briefed by senior police officials about the services and facilities being provided at the center.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was informed that the establishment of the Police Facilitation Center would ensure the provision of all essential police services under one roof. These services include police clearance, character certificates, foreign registration, employee verification, domicile verification, reporting of lost or stolen items, tenant information forms, traffic information, and driving licenses. Additionally, services such as driving learner permits, police welfare admissions, tender information, recruitments in police, victim support, and legal advice will also be available at the center.

It was further informed that the Police Facilitation Center will operate as an integrated and online system, enabling citizens to access these services from their homes without having to visit the police station. This center is third one in the province, following the establishment of similar centers in Nowshera and Charsadda. In the next phase, these centers will be expanded to other districts of the province.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to immediately establish such centers in all divisional headquarters of the province. He emphasized that the incumbent provincial government is committed to providing maximum facilities to the public in all sectors, adding that the culture and overall environment of police stations will be made people-friendly, ensuring a sense of complete safety for citizens.

In his remarks, the Chief Minister lauded the role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in ensuring the protection of people’s lives and property, stating that the provincial government is providing resources on a priority basis to meet all requirements and align them with modern needs. Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, and CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.