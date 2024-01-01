KP Govt lawyer’s statement in SC on appointment of VCs incorrect, misleading: KP Governor

F.P. Report

Peshawar: The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has voiced his concerns regarding statements made by the provincial government’s legal counsel in the Supreme Court regarding the appointments of Vice Chancellors. It was stated that the selection of Vice Chancellors has been completed and summaries have been sent to the Governor for approval.

However, the Governor has halted the process, asserting that no such summaries have been presented to the Governor House.Expressing his dismay, the Governor has requested the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to take notice of the matter, stating that erroneous statements of this nature before the esteemed judiciary of the country could have serious repercussions.

The Governor highlighted discrepancies in the appointment of Acting Vice Chancellors at seven prominent universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Orders were issued against the law, and later, their summaries for approval were withdrawn from the Governor House due to legal objections raised by the provincial government.

The state of the education system in the province is deeply concerning.Furthermore, the Governor emphasized the need for expedited appointments despite the completion of selections by the Academic Search Committee in 24 universities.

He urged the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to swiftly finalize appointments to alleviate the administrative and educational crises in universities. Regarding budget allocations, the provincial government has earmarked 3 billion rupees for 35 universities in its budget.

The Governor had previously corresponded with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, urging him to continue financial grants to universities, a request that was graciously accepted, ensuring financial support for universities across the country.In a special address at the annual convention of Allama Iqbal Open University in Peshawar, the Governor commended the university for offering free education to the children of martyrs and war heroes. He hailed the university’s unique education system as a significant national contribution.

He lauded Allama Iqbal Open University for providing extensive educational services to marginalized segments of society, enabling them to fulfill their dreams of overcoming illiteracy and poverty.

The establishment of 54 regional campuses and model study centers by the university stands as a testament to its faculty and administration’s continuous efforts. Allama Iqbal Open University has produced over 500,000 graduates in its 50-year educational journey, a milestone deserving of celebration.During the convention, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Naseer Mahmood expressed gratitude to the Governor of KP for his presence and presented a report on the institution’s performance.

Additionally, degrees were conferred upon 250 students, while 40 students received gold medals for their outstanding academic achievements. The Governor extended his congratulations to the successful students, their parents, and faculty members.