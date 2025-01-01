KP govt may approach SC for provincial rights

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A delegation of the Local Council Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by its President Himmatullah Mayar, called on the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at the Chief Minister’s House on Tuesday. The meeting focused on the province’s financial issues related to the federal government, including the share of merged districts in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, outstanding dues from net hydel profit, and the tobacco cess.

During the meeting, elected local government representatives pledged full support to the provincial government and the chief minister in its struggle to secure the province’s constitutional financial rights. It was decided that on February 25, meetings of tehsil councils across the province would be convened to pass resolutions demanding the immediate release of KP’s rightful share from the federal government. If these funds are not provided, local government representatives, under the leadership of the chief minister, will stage strong protests.

Additionally, if necessary, the provincial government will take the matter to the Supreme Court to fight for its constitutional rights. The delegation reaffirmed its commitment to standing by the chief minister in this struggle, stating that the issue concerns the rights of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is beyond political affiliations. They emphasized that there would be no compromise or political maneuvering on this matter.

Chief Minister Gandapur highlighted that six years have passed since the merger of the former tribal areas with KP, yet the province has not received its due share in the NFC, which amounts to Rs. 250 billion annually. Furthermore, Rs. 2,200 billion in net hydel profit remains unpaid by the federal government, and the province is also entitled to Rs. 225 billion annually from the tobacco cess.

The meeting also addressed issues faced by local governments. The chief minister assured local representatives that their problems would be resolved on a priority basis. He reiterated his commitment to empowering local bodies in line with the vision of PTI’s founding chairman, adding that necessary amendments would be made to relevant laws to grant them more authority. He stressed that local representatives, directly elected by the people, must be empowered to serve their constituents effectively. Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub Khan, Local Government Secretary Dr. Anbar Ali, and Law Secretary Akhtar Saeed Turk were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, the other day, and apprised him in detail of the challenges faced by the industrialists and business community of the province. Provincial Cabinet members Meena Khan Afridi, Abdul Karim Tor Dher, and Muhammad Israar, along with officials from the Department of Industries, were also present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister assured the business community that their issues would be addressed on a priority basis and emphasized that the development of the industrial and trade sectors is essential for tackling unemployment. He stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers a highly conducive environment for investment, and investors should invest without hesitation, as there are vast opportunities across various sectors. “The provincial government will extend all possible support to investors”, he assured.

The Chief Minister invited industrialists to also invest in the mining sector, mentioning that the provincial government has established its own mining company to modernize and develop the sector. Additionally, he announced that a new law is being introduced to provide all necessary facilities online through a one-window system, making business operations easier.

Furthermore, he said that a provincial transmission line is being laid to provide affordable electricity to industries from Hydal Power Project of the provincial government. “In the coming years, nearly 800 megawatts of electricity will be generated from under-construction Hydro Power Projects in the province,” he added.

The Chief Minister also revealed that a new lease policy is being introduced to facilitate investment in projects with confidence. Additionally, commercial plazas of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar will be completed by June this year. He maintained that the industrialists would be provided with tax relief in order to promote industrial growth in the province and assured that issues related to federal taxes faced by businesses and traders would be raised with the federal government. Similarly, he said that seven new underpasses would be constructed to address traffic congestion in Peshawar. The delegation expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for issuing directives to resolve industrial and business-related issues, and assured their full support to the government in the development and progress of the province.