KP govt provides funds on priority for rehabilitation of flood hit people: CM

PESHAWAR: The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government is providing funds on priority for the rehabilitation of flood hit people in different districts with the aim to rehabilitate maximum people in a minimum time span and provide them relief.

Recently provincial cabinet has approved additional funds of Rs. 2.5 billion for carrying out relief and rehabilitation activities and if needed more funds would be provided to this end, he added.

Mahmood Khan stated that, the assessment of damages caused by the recent flash floods is underway, once completed, immediate steps will be taken for the rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

In a statement issued here from Chief Minister’s Secretariat, he said that, in the first phase relief items have been provided to flood affectees whereas in second phase the provincial government would go all out to rehabilitate them as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister stated that emergency has been extended up to 30th September for carrying out rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities adding that he is himself monitoring the entire operation and is personally visiting the flood hit districts to assess the damages there.

Keeping in view the difficulties and damages of flood affected people, the provincial government has increased the compensation package in order to compensate their loss.

Mahmood khan said that PTI government is representative of its citizens and it stands by them in these difficult times.

We do not believe in publicity stunts, adding that it has become evident that some people have turned this natural catastrophe into an advertising campaign which is playing with the emotions of flood affectees.

The Chief Minister said that rehabilitation activities have been initiated in various flood hit districts and it would be ensured to repatriate maximum people in a minimum possible time.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan e added that most of the damages have been caused due to construction on river banks and warned that strict action will be taken against illegal constructions and encroachments on waterways and river banks in order to preclude possible damages that could be caused by similar floods in future.