KP govt, PTI finalizes Manzoor Afridi name for caretaker CM of KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalized Manzoor Afridi name for the caretaker CM.

According to reports, CM Pervez Khattak and opposition leader Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman have decided to make Manzoor Afridi as caretaker CM after reaching a consensus in the third round of meeting.

Manzoor Afridi is the son of Senator Ayub Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI).

It is to be mentioned here that the name was suggested by the opposition leader which PTI acknowledged.

On the other hand, negotiations are underway to select caretaker CM for Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

