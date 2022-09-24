KP govt rejects Centre’s request to provide police personnel

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday refused a federal request to provide police personnel to stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan informed the federal government that the law and order situation in the province requires attention, and during this time, providing security personnel to stop the long march was not feasible. Mahmood Khan added that at a time when Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah should himself be present in Swat to assist in controlling the security situation, the federal government is seeking help from K-P police forces.

The Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif also criticised the government’s request, saying the police force is direly needed in K-P to maintain peace in the province. “Rana Sanaullah needs our police force to stop Pakistanis from entering Islamabad. The KP government cannot give its police to Centre just to torture citizens,” he added.