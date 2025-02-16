KP govt spent Rs675b for increase in forest areas: CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has stated that the province is spending substantial resources on the conservation and expansion of forests for the sake of the country and nation; since 2017, a total of Rs. 675 billion has been spent, resulting in a significant increase in forest areas within the province. “The forest cover in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 26.7% of the total land area, which surpasses international standards,” he added.

Addressing the International Climate Change Conference “Breathe Pakistan” in Islamabad on Thursday, the Chief Minister highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounts for 37% of the total forest cover in Pakistan, covering 37,000 square kilometers. The province holds 40-45% of the country’s total forests, which absorb approximately 50% of the nation’s carbon emissions. He further stated that, according to global research, an annual budget of Rs. 322 billion is required to protect forests of this scale.

“Our leader, Imran Khan, has not only raised awareness about climate change at the national level but has also made a significant impact internationally. We are committed to his vision and are making dedicated efforts to expand and protect forests on a large scale,” said the Chief Minister. He said that beneath the province’s forested land, there are vast reserves of minerals and agricultural potential, emphasizing that if utilized commercially, these resources could generate Rs. 215 billion in annual revenue. However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is sacrificing these resources for the greater good of the country, he remarked.

Similarly, he pointed out that the province’s carbon credit value stands at approximately Rs. 100 billion annually. He advocated for allocating a share of the NFC (National Finance Commission) award based on forest cover and carbon credits, similar to India and China. In India, 10% of the NFC share is allocated for forested areas. He also highlighted that more than 175,000 green jobs have been created in the province.

Touching upon other environment-friendly initiatives, the Chief Minister mentioned the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project, calling it an eco-friendly initiative by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. “To date, around 75 million people have traveled on the BRT, which has significantly contributed to reducing environmental pollution” he said and added that over the past four years, BRT operations have resulted in the elimination of 124,000 tons of carbon emissions.

Ali Amin Gandapur went on saying that the provincial government has designated its annual budget as a “Green Budget.” This includes an allocation of Rs. 20 billion to provide free solar systems to deserving households, along with an additional Rs. 20 billion for subsidized solar systems. He said that in the current year, 661 government schools, 183 colleges, and 628 mosques in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been converted to solar energy, adding that the government aimed at to transition all educational institutions, healthcare centers, and other public buildings to solar power during its tenure.

The Chief Minister also highlighted initiatives aimed at bringing barren lands under cultivation and improving water resource management. He said that the CRBC (Chashma Right Bank Canal) project will bring 300,000 acres of barren land under cultivation, while the Mohmand Dam Canal, a Rs. 5 billion project, will cultivate over 200,000 acres of land. Additionally, four small dam projects have been completed, which will irrigate 50,000 acres of farmland, he said.

He further mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has undertaken an olive plantation initiative by grafting 170,000 wild olive trees, with a target of grafting one million trees in the coming years to boost edible oil production. Highlighting the province’s welfare projects, the Chief Minister stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province in Pakistan to provide free healthcare to 100% of its population. Under the Sehat Card program, 13 million families are receiving free medical treatment, with 25% of the program’s budget allocated to treating heart diseases. Additionally, a state-of-the-art Peshawar Institute of Cardiology with 250 beds has been established.

He also expressed gratitude to international organizations for their support in various welfare projects and emphasized the need for continued cooperation in implementing green initiatives like the Billion Tree Plus project. The Chief Minister concluded by stating that climate change is not just a challenge for Pakistan but for the entire world, and collective efforts are needed to address it. “InshaAllah, together we will successfully transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a truly Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he affirmed.