KP govt taken steps for promotion of quality research and education

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has principally agreed with the proposal regarding construction of building for Agriculture University Peshawar’s Ameer Muhammad Khan Campus Mardan on public private partnership mode and said that the incumbent provincial government is committed towards provision of all educational facilities to youth at their door step for which the government will extend all its support.

It is pertinent to mention here that a comprehensive master plan for the construction of building for Agriculture University ‘s sub campus at District Mardan known as Ameer Muhammad Khan campus has been prepared which include academic blocks, students hostel, play grounds, research farm and other necessary infrastructure.

Chairing a meeting regarding Ameer Muhammad Khan Campus Mardan, the Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to pay special attention to result oriented agricultural research and said that knowledge based economy can be boosted by developing agricultural sector on modern lines through qualitative research.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Khan said that, the provincial government is dedicated to align higher education institutions with modern needs and requirements alongside the elementary education. He added that his government has taken various steps for the promotion of quality research and education.

owever room exists for reforms in higher education sector adding that in past due to lack of long term planning and strategy, quality of education has declined. The Chief Minister stated that the incumbent government has significantly increased educational budget during the last few years. He said that agriculture is one of those sectors through which not only food security can be ensured, it can also play vital role in strengthening the provincial and national economy.

Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Administrative Secretaries of Higher Education and Agriculture departments, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University, Syndicate members and other concerned officials attended the meeting.