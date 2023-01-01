KP govt to establish Inclusive Business Development Park

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to establish an Inclusive Business Development Park (IBDP) to enable men, women, persons’ with disabilities and transgender to establish their business setups.

In this connection, a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC), Project Management Unit (PMU), Planning & Development (P&D) Department for the establishment of interim setup for the initiative here on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony was held at KP-EZDMC Head Office Peshawar with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil as chief guest on the occasion.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak and Project Director (PD) KPEC, Imran Zahoor signed the memorandum on behalf of their respective organizations. Besides, Secretary Industries, Commerce & Technical Education/ Chairman Board of Directors (BoD) KP-EZDMC, Mati Ullah Khan, other officials of the company were also present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, the Industries Department is going to establish an interim-setup for Inclusive Business Development Park at Economic Zone Hayatabad Peshawar. The proposed Inclusive Business Development Park will operate under the operational control of the KP-EZDMC.

The initiative is gender inclusive that will enable male, female, persons with disabilities, and transgender to establish their business setups. There are around 4638 registered micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Peshawar.

The Management Committee established for IBDP will be responsible for oversight and other affairs of BIZ Park. The primary objective of IBDP is to provide an enabling working environment and opportunities for economic development of MSMEs in KP.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil said that the provincial government is making all-out efforts for industrial development to attract domestic and foreign investors to put the province on the track of progress and development.

He said that IBDP is aimed to gear up and support home based businesses and to establish and expand businesses for a sustainable and inclusive economy.

The initiative, he said, will work to enhance and establish networks amongst businesses, increase awareness and explore opportunities, facilitate knowledge creation and its disseminations and provide platforms for Business to Business (B2B) ventures.