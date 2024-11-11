KP govt to file an FIR against IGP Islamabad

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr. Saif criticized the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), particularly Maryam Nawaz and Khawaja Asif, for deleting their previous posts opposing Donald Trump after his success in the recent US elections.

He stated that the decision of the American public is their personal matter, and Trump’s victory is a reflection of the trust the American people have shown in him. However, Dr. Saif expressed surprise that PML-N leaders continued to meddle in US affairs and shared posts against Trump, despite having no direct involvement in the matter.

He further accused the PML-N leadership of constantly seeking external support to prolong their illegal hold on power. Dr. Saif suggested that the party had placed hopes on Kamala Harris, but she was unable to provide the expected assistance. He made it clear that this “fake government” is living on borrowed time, and its days in power are numbered.

These views were expressed by Barrister Dr. Saif during his interaction with journalists at the Peshawar Press Club, where he was present to congratulate the newly elected cabinet of the Khyber Union of Journalists. He commended their democratic approach in securing the trust of their colleagues and extended best wishes on behalf of himself, the Chief Minister, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to Kashif Uddin, the newly elected president, and his team.

During his address to the journalists, Barrister Dr. Saif strongly condemned the actions of Islamabad Police, led by IG Islamabad, which resulted in extensive property damage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa house Islamabad. The police destroyed doors, valuable furniture, and caused significant damage to vehicles, leading to financial losses amounting to millions of rupees. Additionally, Dr. Saif highlighted that government officials, provincial assembly members, and their families were subjected to harassment and mistreatment during the attack.

Dr. Saif made it clear that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would not tolerate such illegal actions and vowed to take strong legal measures against those responsible. He confirmed that the provincial government had instructed the Advocate General to file an FIR against IG Islamabad and other responsible officials. Dr. Saif emphasized that under the law, an FIR can be filed in any part of Pakistan, citing examples such as the FIR filed in Lahore for an incident in London. He assured that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would pursue all legal avenues to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.