KP govt to form commission to probe Bannu incident

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday announced to form a commission to conduct a transparent investigation into the Bannu incident in which at least four people were killed while several others sustained injuries.

The development comes a day after the civilians were killed in a firing incident during a protest rally in Bannu district against the worsening law and order. The protest was staged on the call of the trader community, where a complete shutter-down strike was observed. They were demanding action against the armed groups operating in the city and its adjoining areas.

Many people were also injured due to the stampede. “KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken notice of the ongoing situation in Bannu and announced the formation of a commission for transparent investigation of the incident,” said Adviser on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.

The adviser said that the commission will conduct a transparent and impartial investigation and submit its report which will be made public and legal action will be taken against those responsible. He also said that the commission’s report would identify those who were involved in the incident, stressing that rumours and unverified allegations should be avoided before the report. Barrister Saif said that security is usually on high alert in sensitive places.

He highlighted that the sensitive nature of the area was also the reason behind the incident. He advised the people to remain careful amid the ongoing wave of terrorism.

Earlier, PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz wrote a letter to the members and chairman of Judicial Commission to express their reservations over the appointment of ad hoc judges.

Leader of Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz had urged Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who also heads the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, to reject appointment of ad hoc judges in the Supreme Court.

In a letter addressed to the chief justice, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator said the “appointment of ad hoc judges gives the impression that all this is being done for a party”.