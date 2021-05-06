KP govt to implement NCOC corona lockdown decision: Chief Minister

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to implement NCOC corona lockdown decision from May 8 till May16 to ensure safety to the general public during forthcoming Eid holidays.

The decision in this connection was taken in a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Corona Counter with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Apart from the concerned Provincial Ministers, Corps Commander Peshawar, Chief Secretary and other concerned officials besides the IGP also attended.

The meeting discussed in detail to counter COVID-19, the decision of implementing the NCOC’s decision regarding the lockdown from May 8 to May 16 in all respects. All business and activities would remain closed except for a few specific exceptions granted by the NCOC, the meeting decided.

Public transport would be open on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate those going home on Eid, decision has been taken while the tourist destinations across the province would remain completely closed during the lockdown.

During the lockdown, those who go to tourist places would be sent back and fined while cargo traffic and business shipments would remain open during the lockdown, it was decided. SOPs have been issued for Friday farewell and Eid prayer gatherings, said during a briefing in the meeting.

The meeting decided to strictly implement the SOPs and special arrangements have been made to ensure supply and availability of daily necessities during lockdown. The meeting was also briefed on the latest situation of coronavirus, capacity of hospitals, Corona vaccination and other issues.

As a result of smart lockdown and other government measures, the epidemic situation in the province has improved significantly in the last two weeks, the briefing said.

The meeting was informed that more than 2.5 million people have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far and more than 25,000 people were being vaccinated in this regard on daily basis while the target was to vaccinate 60,000 people daily by next month.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on the occasion expressed his fear of the large-scale outbreak of coronavirus on Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Our slight negligence and omission on Eid can lead us to a big problem,” Mahmood Khan added.

“There is a dire need for precautionary measures and implementation of SOPs during Eid, “the CM said. He said, people should celebrate Eid with simplicity and celebrate Eid holidays at home. The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also appealed to the political leaders and elected representatives to avoid meeting people and other gatherings in their areas on Eid.