KP govt to present annual budget today

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will present a budget for financial year 2018-19 today (Monday).

KP Finance Minister Taimoor Saleem Khan Jhagra will present the budget for financial year 2018-19 in the provincial assembly with a total outlay of over Rs613 billion.

Shaukat Yousafzai, spokesperson of KP government has confirmed that the budget will be over Rs613 billion and that Rs123 billion have been allotted for the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

He claimed that the budget will be balanced and tax-free and will not exert pressure on the poor.

Meanwhile, official sources said the budget mentions receiving over Rs71 billion in the form of foreign aid which will be spent on development projects.

The budget also proposes over Rs29 billion for district governments and over Rs3 billion for clean water and sanitation.

Over Rs9 billion for education, around Rs7 billion for health, over Rs2 billion for forestry and over Rs2 billion for multi sectorial development have also been recommended in the budget.

