KP govt to sack employees hired during caretaker tenure

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to sack employees hired during the caretaker government’s tenure.

As per details, a bill, titled the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees Bill 2025, has been drafted to facilitate the dismissals, which will affect employees hired between January 22, 2023, and February 29, 2024.

The proposed bill exempts employees hired through the commission, including those recruited under the children and minority quotas. A seven-member committee, headed by the Secretary Establishment, will be formed to oversee the process and address any obstacles that may arise during the terminations.

The committee’s decisions will be final, and all departments will be required to submit reports on the recruitments within 30 days. The bill aims to declare the caretaker government’s recruitments illegal and pave the way for the termination of affected employees.

This development comes after an inquiry exposed 566 illegal posts created during the caretaker government’s tenure, resulting in an annual loss of PKR 480 million to the public exchequer.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department issued a stern warning to government employees for skipping official office hours. Negligence may result in salary deductions, transfers, or disciplinary actions.

In response to public complaints, a notification was sent to all provincial offices and departments, instructing employees to strictly follow office timings from 9 AM to 5 PM.

The directive emphasizes that negligence in fulfilling official responsibilities will not be tolerated, and strict actions will be taken against violators.