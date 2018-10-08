KP govt to set up Comsats’ campus in Peshawar: Kamran

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Technology Kamran Bangash said the government was taking pragmatic measures to make available best education facilities to the students.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with delegations of the government and Comsats at KP House in Islamabad.

He said it was top priority of the government to give a best educational system to youth so that they could compete with international students, adding that KP government on the demand of the students and parents was taking measures to set up Comsats’ campus in Peshawar.

Kamran Bangash said that KP was very concerned about the future of youth and took several measures in past in education sector that brought a revolution in the province.

He said Comsats institute was one of the best institutes of the country which had attained a prominent place in imparting modern education. The government was keen to set up Comsats’ Peshawar campus at earliest and would extend full cooperation in this regard.

He further emphasized upon the need to activate the science and information technology departments in different public sector universities of the province.

