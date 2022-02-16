KP local bodies poll showed ‘status quo’ opposing EVM to manipulate: PM

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said manipulation of polls through rejection of votes was one of the reasons the ‘status quo’ mindset opposed the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

“The ability to manipulate elections through getting opposition votes rejected is one of the reasons the status quo opposes EVM,” he said in reference to the recent election of the mayor of Peshawar. The prime minister mentioned that the local government elections in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa had again shown the problem of rejected votes because of double stamping etc.

He recalled that the same had come out in the Judicial Commission report on the 2013 elections. He also shared a bar graph depicting the votes rejected were greater than the winning margin.

CM Buzdar briefs PM Imran on Punjab’s political, administrative matters: Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on political as well as administrative matters of the province.

During the meeting, Prime Minister lauded CM Punjab over excellent pace of development projects in the province. However, the premier ordered strict monitoring to ensure timely completion of all development projects. He also emphasized taking action against miscreants, hoarders, and occupation mafia to protect the lives, property, and interests of the people.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid were present. Imran Khan has also directed expediting the implementation of ongoing health-related projects to ensure provision of best healthcare facilities to the people. During the meeting, the issues related to construction of new hospitals across Punjab were discussed. The prime minister was apprised that the Naya Pakistan National Health Card received immense appreciation by the masses. PM Khan also directed to create awareness among the people about the benefits of health card and its effective use.

PM Imran dispels rumors of separation from First Lady: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday dispelled rumors of separation from First Lady Bushra Begum.

Prime Minister, in a conversation with anchor Junaid Saleem, denounced the rumors and called the reports absolutely rubbish.

Junaid Saleem said that PM Imran Khan blamed Maryam Nawaz’s media cell for propagating such rumors as the PML-N is desperate and wants to target his personal and private life. Responding to a question about anti-government campaigns, the premier said that he has no time for opposition as his primary focus is controlling inflation in the country. Responding to a question about hike in petroleum products, Imran Khan said that he is making all out efforts to increase income as well as employment opportunities for the people and results of the steps will be visible in coming six months.