KP loses a record 35 lives to virus

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus has become deadliest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as it claimed a 35 lives in the last 24 hours, the highest number of fatalities caused by the viral infection since the third outbreak, an official of the Health Department confirmed here Saturday.

Death toll with the latest losses from the viral infection has risen to 2417 in KP and the highest number recorded of 22 dead in Peshawar. Also, 1007 people tested positive for the viral infection, taking the toll from the infectious disease to 90,262. Twenty-two people died in Peshawar alone that brought the total number of losses to 1,294 in Peshawar.

Three each died in Swat, Swabi and Dera Ismail Khan while one each succumbed to the disease in Bajuar, Kohat and Bajaur. A total of 484 patients of Corona recovered in 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official of the Health Department said. The number of people recovering from Corona in the province has reached 77,650. He said 244 new cases of corona were reported in Peshawar and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 36,959.

Meanwhile, transport service closed today and tomorrow (Sunday) across the province in view of increasing cases of Corona. Two-day ban on public transport between cities with the aim to trickle down the corona cases increasing with every passing day. Public transport from one city to another will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, Secretary Transport Manzoor Khan told media when contacted.

The decision, he said, to close public transport two days a week, has been taken after the third wave of Corona intensified. There will be no ban on public transport inside the city, the Secretary Transport Department said.

Goods transport and private vehicles are also exempted from the ban, Manzoor Khan, Secretary Transport Department said. In a question, he said, BRT bases will also provide service as usual.