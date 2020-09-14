KP Minister Taimur Jhagra calls on NA Speaker

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health and Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Parliament House on Monday.

The Speaker said that health of the masses is directly linked with stability of socio-economic development of the country, said a press release issued here.

He said through its pragmatic policies and governance in the health sector, the KP government would bring welfare and prosperity at the door step of the common man as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Speaker Asad Qaiser praised the initiatives of KP government regarding welfare of the common people in the province. He said that issuance of Health Card to all its citizens and steps taken during peak COVID-19 are praiseworthy.

He said that KP has immense tourism potential which needed to be capitalized by provision of basic facilities and development infrastructure. He said that tourism development would ensure employment opportunities for the people of the province besides becoming a source of foreign exchange.

Taimur Jahgra appreciated the impartial role of the Speaker in the House.

He informed the Speaker about initiatives taken for promotion of Tourism, Health and Education by the provincial government.