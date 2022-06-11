KP new fiscal year budget-2022-23 ready

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa new fiscal year budget-2022-23 and development program is ready with the provincial government has already formulated a development program of Rs 379.99 billion, an insider, wished not to be named, told media here on Saturday.

According to the official, the proposal to allocate 310.89 billion development funds in settled districts and development fund of Rs 69.97 billion proposed in tribal districts. It is worth mentioning here that the budget session was called on June 13, 2022 at 10.00 a.m.

The development program includes 2,194 development projects and the government would complete 2,128 projects with its own resources, the official disclosed. He said, 66 projects to be implemented with foreign aid and loans with more than Rs 93.18 billion is likely to be received in terms of foreign aid and loans.

Giving details, he said, a sum of Rs. 60.39 billion for construction of most roads, 48.39 billion for multi-sector development, Rs. 41.80 billion for local governments, Rs. 28.78 billion for energy and electronics Rs. 28 billion, 659 million for health, Rs. 20 billion, 511 million for primary and secondary education and Rs. 19.69 billion for sports, tourism, culture, archeology and youth affairs.