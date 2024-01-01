KP PA body to analyze 22 points communique of Pashtoon Jirga: CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here Monday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s parliamentary committee will analyze the 22 points communique of Pashtoon Jirga and the committee recommendations would be tabled in the house through a resolution.

He said the workable points highlighted in the resolution related to the province would be implemented here while issues related to the federstion would be forwarded to the federal government for consideration.

The Chief Minister was talking to media after meeting with the opposition leadership. He said that peaceful protest was our democratic right. He demanded of allowing him to meet with PTI founder. Opposition leader Dr Ebad Khan said that the communique of the jirga was brought under discussion with the CM KP and these points would also be discussed in the Parliamentary Committee of the house.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister directed for setting up of a Parliamentary Committee on the difficult situation of Kurram tribal district.

Addressing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the Chief Minister said that the difficult situation in Kurram district was due to land dispute between tribes rather than sectarian issue.

He said that all in Kurram wanted peace and solution of the dispute. The speaker hinted to setup the parliamentary committee comprising members of both the Government and Opposition parties.