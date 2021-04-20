KP PA: New colleges to be constructed after feasibility study

PESHAWAR (APP): Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunk-hwa on Information, Kamran Bangash Tuesday told provincial assembly that government would decide construction of new colleges in tehsils after considering feasibility study that would be conducted by third party.

He was responding to the legislator of Jamat-e-Islami, Inayatullah Khan who was inquiring about the construction of new colleges in the province.

Chief Minister aide told the house that in past, the colleges and schools were constructed under political influence but for the first time government would decide construction of new colleges after studying the feasibility and need of the area.

He said that 15 schemes to construct colleges were included in current year ADP that would be finalized after conducting a feasibility report of the area’s requirements through a third-party.

He informed the house that newly established district Torghar would also be included in next ADP.

Regarding establishment of illegal housing societies in Mardan, Provincial Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub informed the house that strict action would be taken against these housing societies.

He also directed District Police Officer Mardan to register cases against illegal housing societies in Mardan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly also adopted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servant Amendment Act and Inheritance Bill.

The house chaired by Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani also offered fateha for the departed soul of former IGP Nasir Khan Durani who lost life fighting corona.