KP PA passes resolution for holding PMS exam in Nov

PESHAWAR (APP): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to hold PMS examinations in November instead of September due to scorching heat and loadshedding.

The resolution was moved by Asia Khattak MPA of PTI. Similarly, the House also passed a unanimous resolution to stop work on NHA Toll at Chakdara Malakand as the people of Malakand Division are exempted from tax. The resolution was moved by Humayoon Khan MPA of PTI.

Two bills were also tabled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to regularize the services of more than 34,000 teachers and 700 doctors soon. The bills were moved by Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai and Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra respectively in the House chaired by panel of the chairman Idrees Khattak.

Shahram Tarakai moved the KP Teachers Regularization Bill, 2022 and said that KP government was taking measures to provide all kinds of facilities to teachers and to provide best learning opportunities to students. The bill was moved to regularize services of 34,296 teachers of different cadres from appointed from 2018 to 2020. Similarly, Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra moved Doctors Regularization Bill, 2022 to regularize services of 700 doctors who were recruited from 2020 to 2021 for COVID pandemic.

Meanwhile the House passed KP Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to impose ban on plastic products and regulate such products in order to make them environmentally friendly. The bill was moved by Minister for Environment Ishtiaq Urmar wherein a ban was imposed on the manufacturing, import, sale, purchase, storage, distribution, supply, transportation and usage of plastic bags and flat plastic bags.

He said that the existing stock of banned plastic products should be disposed of by the manufacturer, wholesale dealer and retailer, within a period of six month after the commencement of the Act. The violators would be punished with a penalty upto Rs500,000. The KP Universities Amendment Bill, 2022 was also tabled in the House to establish the University of Shangla. The bill was moved by Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash. Later, the chair adjourned the assembly proceedings till 10am on Friday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that the provincial government has started work on establishment of the Education City project in Barwand area of South Waziristan at a cost of Rs2500 million. Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash while responding to a question of Nighat Orakzai of PPP, said that this project with modern architecture and international standards would have all kinds of facilities including educational institutions as well as residential facilities, playgrounds, amusement parks, science and technology parks, sports complexes and hostels on the land of 7000 kanal.

He further said that the government is establishing a university in North Waziristan at a cost of Rs4 billion under Federal Annual Developmental Program and Rs100 million has been allocated this year and it feasibility report has been prepared. He said that the establishment of Bajaur University has been included in ADP for fiscal year 2022-23.

Kamran Bangash while responding to a question of Baseerat Bibi of BAP, said that there are a total 44 colleges in merged districts including 15 for girls and 23 for boys and six Commerce Colleges. He informed that 10 other colleges were under construction, adding that task has been given to deputy commissioners to select places for construction of 12 more colleges in merged districts.

The questions of Ahmad Kundi of PPP and Humera Khatoon of JI regarding energy and power department, Shagufta Malik of PPP regarding education were referred to committees concerned. Meanwhile the House adopted an adjournment motion of Nighat Orakzai of PPP regarding killing of children in the province for a debate.

Related