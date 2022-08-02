KP PA passes setup of commercial courts bill

PESHAWAR (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday passed “Establishment Of Commercial Courts for Resolution Of Commercial Disputes Bill, 2022 to provide effective legal regime for expeditious resolution and disposal of commercial disputes. The bill was moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai with Idrees Khattak panel of the chairman in the chair.

The bill in its statements of object stated that in case of commercial disputes the business parties have to approach civil courts for redressal, however due to heavy burden of works on the civil courts the litigation process takes years to resolve disputes between the parties and businesses.It also discourages prospective both local and foreign investors and adversely affects the business environment in the province therefore the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa intends to provide effective legal regime for expeditious resolution and disposal of commercial disputes.

The bill said that the Commercial Courts or Appellate Tribunal under the exceptional circumstances, may adjourn hearing of a case for not more than seven days.The Appellate Tribunal will comprise of a Chairman and two members, one legal member and one technical member to be appointed in consultation with the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court and would be appointed for a term of three years.

Any person aggrieved from the judgment or decree or an order of the commercial court may prefer an appeal in Appellate Tribunal within a period of 30 days from the days of announcement of such judgment decree or order. The proceedings of the House was adjourned till August 15, 2pm.

KP Assembly passes four resolutions: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four different resolutions.A resolution moved by PTIs MPA Pakhtoon Yar, stated that the people of Bannu should be given priority in provision of gas supply and later be supplied to other parts of the country, adding that the disparity was already causing sense of concern among the locals.

The assembly through the resolution asked the provincial government to recommend to the federal government that the local people should be given rights on the gas in Bannu division. Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel of JUIF moved a resolution demanding regularization of contract and daily-wage employees in all the universities of the province. He said that most of the employees are working from ten to twelve years and most of the employees are PhD holders.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP in her resolution demanded that the provincial government should recruit its own police in the transport department.PTI member Babar Salim Swati said in his resolution that Quranic verses and Hadiths should be displayed at all government and semi-government offices at all levels for projecting and protecting the belief of “Khatam-e-Nabuat”.

KP Assembly offered Fateha for Army Officials killed in helicopter crash: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Pakistan Army officials martyred in Helicopter crash in Balochistan.

Soon after recitation from the Holy Quran, Nighat Orakzai of PPP told panel of the Chairman, Idrees Khattak about the tragic Pakistan Army Helicopter incident in Balochistan.The chair asked the Abdus Salam MPA of PTI to offer Fateha for the departed soul of the martyred Army Officials.

