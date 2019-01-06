KP police raids ‘ice’ factory, recovers drugs worth millions

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police raided a factory involved in manufacturing of ice and other drugs in a village of Peshawar.

According to details, the police arrested four suspects from the factory and confiscated drugs worth millions of rupees.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Peshawar Javed Iqbal told the media that besides manufacturing, the factory also smuggles drugs inside Pakistan and other foreign countries.

The police officials said,15 kilograms of ice, 50,000 ecstasy pills and weed were among the seized drugs from the factory.

The suspects had taken a house on rent two months ago where they were running the drugs factory, police added.

A day earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force suggested to carry out a countrywide survey to collect data about drug users in order to fight the menace of narcotics more resolutely.

According to a report submitted in the Supreme court, ANF sought help from all stakeholders to gather data of people hooked onto narcotics.

The ANF further proposed that new centers should also be set up in every province to rehabilitate drug users and increase the manpower at the already established centers.

“In order to rid students off the evil of drugs, a concerted strategy is needed to deal with the issue in a specific manner,” the report read.

The apex court had taken a suo-motu notice on the use of narcotics among children in educational institutions of Lahore. Earlier, the police informed the court that 466 drug sellers had been arrested from the vicinity of schools.

