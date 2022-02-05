KP police versus endless felonies

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the increasing incidents of law and order in the province and called on the top bureaucracy on Friday to review the law-and-order situation in the province. The meeting discussed various factors behind the increasing trend in crimes and terror incidents in the province and took important decisions to improve the overall situation by taking action against the criminals and miscreants. The meeting decided to further strengthen the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and to expand its presence to the district level, besides enhancing security measures at important government buildings, various development mega projects, mosques and religious sites, and public places. The meeting also agreed to constitute a joint forum of all the stakeholders in order to ensure integrated and coordinated efforts against the criminals in the province.

The law-and-order situation had deteriorated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa significantly during recent months. Although, the geographical location had exposed the province to criminals and anti-state terrorist elements. The terror incidents, acts of extortion, thefts, snatching of mobile phones, and incidents of robberies had increased across the province. In fact, Provincial Police and LEAs are largely ill-equipped with respect to the use of modern technology. Being a next-door neighbour to war-hit Afghanistan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province merits more investment in security than any other province or city because it provides a gateway to the criminals entering from Afghanistan to carry out terrorist activities as well as an exit after accomplishment of the enterprise. Besides it, poor investigation, weak prosecution as well as corruption among the Police and LEAs deployed on the border entry points are the major reasons for unending crimes as well as the main hurdles in the prosecution of criminals. It is suggestable the government must install vehicle and personal monitoring systems at border entry points and major cities to prevent/ detect movement of culprits in the province as well as initiate an accountability drive within the LEAs to weed out corrupt individuals from the system.