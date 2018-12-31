KP replacing vehicle registration book with smart card system

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that Excise & Taxation department will be made more strengthened in the Province.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar today, he agreed in principle to merge Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority in Excise Department to generate more revenue and enhance its performance and decided handing over of KPRA to Excise Department initially for six month on trial basis in this regard. Spokesman of Provincial Government Ajmal Khan Wazir, DG Excise and others concerned authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed regarding performance of Excise and Taxation Department especially tax recovery, license fee, new laws, punishment, responsibilities of Excise Department after 18th Amendment.

The meeting was proposed that Narcotics should be treated only by Excise Department because this was domain of Excise department. However, it was further proposed that Excise Department would take help of Police force until its own force is raised. The Department will prepare its own force within a year that would be fully trained regarding narcotics control. The Chief Minister agreed to this proposal in principle but underlined the need to have a meeting with Police Department so that its stance could be taken in this respect.

The meeting revealed that draft of Provincial Narcotics Control Act has also been prepared and submitted to law Department for vetting. The proposed act would have strict punishments against elements involved in narcotics. The meeting was told that Excise Department will soon introduce smart card system in place of registration book of vehicles. The laws of Excise Department would soon be extended and implemented in newly merged tribal districts of erstwhile FATA, the meeting briefed.

The meeting also proposed to impose 3% services charges through PRAL on 12-Check Posts from erstwhile FATA to Peshawar. The Chief Minister said he will take up this matter in the meeting of APEX Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mahmood Khan emphasized strict punishment against ice drugs in Narcotics Control Act. He said the Provincial Government is taking solid steps to improve the performance of Government Departments in the Province.