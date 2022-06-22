KP revenue increased by 2 per cent: PA informed

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Wednesday said that the annual revenue of the province has increased by two percent due to good performance of the finance department.

Addressing in the provincial assembly here during budget proceedings, he said that the government would review the budget expenditures on quarterly basis, adding that most of the funds in the budget were allocated for ongoing development schemes. Responding to the opposition’s demands for grants and cut motions, he said the federal government didn’t give any fund for the merged district under the heads of current and development funds.

The Minister said until now the federal government didn’t pay even a penny under the head of net hydel profit due to which several payments including bills of secretariat employees were pending. He recalled that Imran Khan government gave Rs 130 billion for tribal districts and Rs 60 billion for development funds in these districts.

Jhagra said the provincial government was trying to publish the balance of net hydel profit of oil and gas in budget book. He invited the opposition parties to support them in getting LPG royalty. The Minister clarified that the provincial loan was Rs 330 billion which was 25 percent of the whole budget, adding that the government has options and resources to pay back the loan payments. He claimed that present PTI government took less loans than the ANP government in the province.

He said that the present government generated employment opportunities twice higher than the jobs provided in Punjab and thrice than the Sindh government. Meanwhile the House approved Rs 9.610 billion grants for three departments including Finance, Administration and Provincial Assembly out of a total 64 departments. Later the House proceedings were adjourned till Thursday 1400 hours.

