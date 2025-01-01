KP set to revamp historic houses of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The renovation work has officially started on a project to restore the historic residences of legendary Indian actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar to their original condition.

According to Dr Abdul Samad, KP Secretary of Archaeology, the project would be completed in two years at a total cost of Rs70 million.

Samad stated that both havelis (houses) will be restored to their original state and subsequently opened to tourists to promote local and international tourism. The project was initiated during the previous government but remained pending due to a lack of funds.

Both Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor hailed from Peshawar’s old city, and their ancestral homes now hold the status of cultural heritage.

The provincial archaeology department is taking special measures to preserve these buildings and maintain their historical features.