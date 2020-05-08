KP shops to remain open four days a week as part of relaxation in coronavirus curbs

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday announced a further easing of the lockdown in the province to facilitate economic activity.

According to an official notification, the provincial government has allowed all shops to remain open for four days a week.

Apart from shops selling daily need items, other shops will remain closed from Friday to Sunday.

The businesses have been allowed to operate until 4pm.

The KP government said the decision regarding inter-district and other forms of transportation will be taken after consultation with the relevant district unions.

The KP government has said it will follow guidelines issued by the federal government. Information adviser Ajmal Wazir said that schools, industries and other sectors will open in line with the Centre’s policy.

In an apparent warning, he said that if Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are not followed then the businesses will be sealed. He said construction and other business sectors will be opened in “a phased manner”.

While criticising the ruling PPP government in Sindh, the adviser asked Bilawal Bhutto to “focus his attention on those affected by the coronavirus in his province rather than engage in politicking”.

In an apparent reference to PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, he said that “now is the time to get out and do something, rather than sit on the laptop and make nicely worded speeches”.

No recommendation regarding curfew in Balochistan

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that the rising number of coronavirus cases in the province are “very worrying”.

He said, however, that a decision regarding the imposition of a curfew is not under consideration.

“The easing of the lockdown is linked to cooperation from people and traders,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the decision regarding lifting of lockdown will be made in a day or two depending on the implementation of the SOPs.

He said the province will support the federal government’s decisions regarding the stemming of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, KP recorded more than 4,000 cases of the coronavirus while Balochistan tally crossed 1,700.