KP, Sindh assemblies to hold farewell session today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh Assembly will hold its farewell session today as both the provincial assemblies will complete its constitutional tenure at midnight tonight.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani will chair the last session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday (today).

The cabinet members will attend an iftar dinner later in the day, to be hosted by Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah who remains in charge until an interim chief minister takes over.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan are expected to meet to decide on a name for the slot of caretaker chief minister.

The reports claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party is considering over the names of former chief secretary Ghulam Ali Shah Pasha and senior party leader Dr Qayoom Soomro for the position.

Similarly, The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be dissolved today and its last sessions will be held on Monday however, CM Khattak will continue to work till the caretaker CM takes oath in the province.

The Balochistan Assembly is set to complete its five-year term on May 31.

