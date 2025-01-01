KP stands with Kashmir in their struggle for freedom, says Gandapur

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reaffirmed the province’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom.

In his message, Gandapur emphasised that both the people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand in complete solidarity with Kashmir. He asserted that the right to freedom is a fundamental right of the Kashmiri people, and Pakistan remains committed to supporting them morally, diplomatically, and politically.

He urged international human rights organisations to take notice of the ongoing atrocities committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, highlighting that regional peace is intrinsically linked to the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

“The establishment of lasting peace in the region is impossible without addressing the Kashmir conflict,” Gandapur stated. “India continues to deploy new tactics to suppress the Kashmiri freedom movement, but the resilience of the Kashmiri people remains unshaken.”