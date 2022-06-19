KP teachers stage sit-in at Imran’s Bani Gala residence after talks fail

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Government teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have staged a sit-in outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s home in Islamabad’s Bani Gala area until their demands are met.

The teachers, who were recruited four years ago on ad hoc basis, are demanding regularization and other benefits. They arrived in the capital to protest near Khan’s residence on the day PTI chairman was to address his party’s protest against the current government. The protesting teachers wanted to communicate their demands to Imran Khan but their failed negotiations with the PTI leadership, they decided to march towards Khan’s Bani Gala residence. It was reported that some baton-wielding members of the Insaf Student Federation, the student wing of the PTI, tried to stop the protesters from marching towards Khan’s house but failed.

The teachers, who have been employed at various KP educational institutions on ad hoc basis want to be treated in the same manner as the regular government employees.

Before the talks failed, PTI’s central leader and former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry assured the protesters that their demands will be fulfilled. Chaudhry told the teachers to send their eight to ten representatives to meet Khan and present their demands, but when they went to Khan’s Bani Gala residence no one met them, said Young Teacher Association President Attaur Rehman.

He said the group waited for 2.5 hours, but not even a single PTI leader met them, let alone Khan. “We received calls from Murad Saeed asking us to go back to Peshawar and [hold] protest there,” said Rehman.

The teachers claimed that they have been terminated for protesting but they are determined to continue to protest till their demands are met and a notification is issued.

Asked why they were not protesting in KP, the teachers claimed they feared the heavy-handedness of the KP police working under the provincial PTI government.

In a separate development, on Khan’s call, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to stage protests in seven cities across the country against runaway inflation and a record hike in the fuel prices on Sunday night (today). The party has selected venues in seven cities across the country where the people would assemble to demonstrate. The participants have been directed to gather at the venues at 9pm while the PTI chairman will address them via video link at 10pm.

