KP to be make free from all kinds of drugs and social evils

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Governor House Peshawar’s Jamia Masjid. After Eid prayers, he will also call on Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan for exchanging Eid greetings.

In a bid to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a province free from all kinds of drugs and social evils, the provincial Secretary and Director General Excise took emergency measures and destroyed the poppy crop cultivated in some difficult mountainous areas of Swabi in the light of the special directives of the provincial government and the KP Chief Secretary. In the light of which, a joint operation of Excise Department and District Police was launched in Swabi.

This operation was carried out under the supervision of Director Narcotics Control Excise Dr Eid Badshah and Excise Taxation Officer Narcotics Control Zahid Iqbal Khan. While in this successful operation, a joint team comprising the Narcotics Control Wing of the Excise Department and the District Police destroyed the standing poppy (opium) crop spreading on about 150 kanals of land that was cultivated in different patches of the mountain beds.

The Circle Officer Mardan Region Syed Naveed Jamal, SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region Muhammad Riaz, Police Station Excise Peshawar Region, Excise Intelligence Bureau, DSP of District Police Roshan Zeib Khan, SHO Police Station Industrial Estate Swabi Liaquat Shah Khan actively participated in the operation. Similarly other Excise and District Police personnel also took part in this successful operation and destroyed the poppy crop cultivated in the most difficult hilly valleys. The operation was carried out in Mangalchai, Darorai and Chennai hills of Gadoon areas.

Excise Police Station Mardan, Excise Police Station Peshawar, Excise Intelligence Bureau and Swabi Police Stations jointly participated in this toughest operation that was launched and successfully completed in the mountain beds and slopes of Gadoon Amazai areas.

Meanwhile during the operation in these difficult hilly areas, a specific mafia gang came into action that waged a protest against destroying the opium cultivation in a wide area and resultantly blocked the local road. However after having a bitter conversation with the Swabi Police and Excise staff, the local elite immediately intervened who reached on the spot and paved way for a truce, after which the road was opened for traffic promptly.

Later, local dignitaries from Mangalchai area met the officers participating in the operation and apologized for the provocation against the law enforcement agencies.

They also assured not to cultivate opium in future and took part in collective prayer along with the joint team and local elite to cleanse the society from all kinds of evils including the drugs.

Meanwhile, Secretary Excise Department Ehsanullah, Director General Excise Zafarul Islam Khattak and Director Narcotics Control Dr. Eid Badshah in their separate messages have appreciated the outstanding performance of the officers and jawans who participated in the operation and felicitated them on this marvelous success as well as announced giving commendation certificates to them.