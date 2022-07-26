KP to receive Rs918b outstanding due under net hydel profit: PA told

PESHAWAR (APP): Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that the province would get RS 918 billion outstanding dues under net hydel profit for the period of last five-year however nothing was paid in this regard.

In a written reply to a question of Inayatullah of Jammat-e-Islami (JI), it was said that the provincial government took up the matter in meetings of Council of Common Interest (CCI) and a committee was formed on December 23, 2019 to determine the payment.

The CCI committee held three meetings and would submit its report to CCI after finalizing it in the light of recommendations of the committee members. Earlier, Inayatullah asked that what measures did PTI government take for getting electricity arrears when there was PTI in the federation. Naeema Kishwer and Nighat Orakzai said that the issue should be taken effectively to get the net hydel profit from the federal government. Responding to the supplementary questions, the Minister for Law Fazl Shakoor said that under AGN Qazi the profit was being paid as per Rs 8.9 per unit.

He said that a memorandum of understanding was signed in 2016 between the federal and provincial government for payment of net hydel profit as per Rs 1.1 per unit rate and Rs 20 billion was being paid annually since then. Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai said that there is a government of 13 parties in the center at the moment and their representatives should raise the issue with the federal government to find a solution to this problem.

He deplored that those who criticized the issue in the province become silent before the federal government, adding that PTI government under the leadership of Pervez Khattak raised the issue. He said all the parties have fought for the right of the province during their time, adding that the provincial government would not retreat an inch from its right.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly also approved two bills and deferred one due to the absence of the Minister for Education. The passed bills included KP Safe Blood Transfusion Project (Phase-II) Employees (Regularization of Services) bill, 2022 and KP Apprenticeship bill, 2022.

Meanwhile, the House deferred KP Razmak Cadet College Regulation (Repeal) Bill, 2022 due to the absence of the minister for education. KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash also told the provincial assembly that the department of anti corruption and provincial inspection team were looking into delay in issuance of degrees by University of Engineering and Technology (UET).

Responding to a call attention notice of Rehana Ismail of JUI, he said that there was an issue of fee submission by a few students of MPhil and PhD due to which the degrees were not issued by the varsity. He said that students submitted the fee in the banks but the amount was not being shown in the university account which created the issue, adding the bank officials received the amount and issued receipts but didn’t credit the amount in the university account.

The Minister said the university was already facing a financial crisis and meeting the expenses from the amount being collected under the heads of different fees. A commission of Finance and Planning of the university was also looking into the matter and the degrees would be issued after scrutiny of the record, he added. Earlier the JUI MPA said that hundreds of students could not get their degrees due to alleged inability of the university administration. She said the students have submitted fees a few months back but the university refused to issue them degrees and wasting their precious time.

