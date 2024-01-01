KP to start BRT bus service on new route

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority decided to start BRT bus service from Chamkani to Pabbi (Nowshera) .

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

Additional chief secretary and concerned administrative secretaries and other board members attended the meeting.

In the meeting, it was decided to declare Chamkani to Hayatabad Ring Road as the BRT route. It was also decided to run BRT-style buses on the said route for the convenience of the people.

CM Gandapur directed to run electric buses in the urban areas of all the divisional headquarters. He said that the concerned departments should prepare workable plans in this regard along with other partners. It was resolved to allow children up to five years of age to travel free.

The CM said that the provincial government was taking steps to provide quality travelling facilities to masses.

The CM also said that the plans should not be made on paper, they should be implemented on the ground.