KP tourism ministry arranges Safari train for tourists

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In order to promote tourism in the province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department has arranged a special Safari train for sightseers.

“Safari train will take fifty tourists from Peshawar Cantt to Attock Khurd tomorrow morning”, the handout of the department reads.

The tourists will be briefed about Attock fort and other historical places on the train route.

Music, archery and tug of war competitions will also be arranged for the visitors at Attock.

Earlier, KP’s Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan had said that a special police force would be raised to ensure protection and security to 2000-year-old Buddhist heritage and ancient relics in the province.

This he said while speaking to the participants of second meeting of the Think Tank on Tourism, which was attended by over 32 experts and the tour operators from across the country.

He said 20 more tourist spots had been identified, where infrastructure would be developed at a cost of Rs5 billion to facilitate visitors.

“The Tourism Department is also devising a comprehensive strategy for the promotion of tourism in the recently merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said, adding that potential of tourism would fully be explored and exploited to make it a huge revenue-generating sector for the government.