KP universities’ chancellor authority shifted to chief minister

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : The chancellorship of public universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been transferred from the Governor to the Chief Minister.

Following an amendment to the Universities Act, a formal directive has been issued to transfer the Chancellor’s powers to the Chief Minister.

The Governor’s Secretariat has instructed that all university records be handed over to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Additionally, Vice Chancellors of public universities have been directed to correspond with the Chief Minister’s office for future matters.

The directive also stated that all pending cases and complaints related to universities would now be handled by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.