KP won’t expel Afghan refugees ‘forcefully’: CM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday announced that no Afghan refugee would be deported “forcefully” from the northwestern region of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the KP CM said: “No Afghan refugee will be expelled by force from KP. We are against such kind of forcible deportation of Afghan refugees.”

During his interaction with journalists on Friday, CM Gandapur said: “We have cultural and historical traditions regarding Afghan refugees,” adding that those refugees who wish to leave voluntarily would be provided with resources to facilitate their return with respect.

Responding to a question, the chief minister said that the only way forward with Afghanistan is through negotiations. Raising questions over the intentions of the Centre, the KP CM said that they were still waiting for the for the federal government to approve the terms of reference (TOR) to initiate talks with the interim Afghanistan government led by the Afghan Taliban.

CM Gandapur said that stability in the region was linked with peace in Afghanistan. He said that PTI had the solution to the menace of terrorism being faced by the country. Responding to the incumbent government’s allegations about the resettlement of terrorists and the resurgence of militancy in the country, the CM termed the statements from the treasury benches “extremely irresponsible”.