KPBC announces strike against CPC amendments

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) announced strike from today (Saturday) to Wednesday for four working days against amendments in Civil Procedure Code (CPC).

The strike was announced after meeting of KPBC in which Vice Chairman Shahid Raza Malik Advocate and Chairman Executive Committee Shahid Riaz Advocate along with other lawyers present.

KPBC had already filed writ petition at Peshawar High Court against amendments made in CPC.

KPBC claimed that lawyers committee had submitted recommendation report for amendment in CPC on 15 July but government is not willing to provide relief to public.